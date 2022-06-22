Dr. Ronald Stricoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stricoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ronald Stricoff, MD
Overview of Dr. Ronald Stricoff, MD
Dr. Ronald Stricoff, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from MIDWEST CENTER FOR THE STUDY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital, HCA Florida Lake City Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Dr. Stricoff's Office Locations
Boca Raton Regional Hospital800 Meadows Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (954) 574-0252Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Broward Health North201 E Sample Rd, Deerfield Beach, FL 33064 Directions (954) 574-0252
West Boca Medical Center21644 State Road 7, Boca Raton, FL 33428 Directions (561) 488-8000
Cano Health LLC6517 Taft St Ste 101, Hollywood, FL 33024 Directions (954) 574-0252
South Florida Surgical Specialists, LLC - Deerfield Beach Office3467 W Hillsboro Blvd Ste B, Deerfield Beach, FL 33442 Directions (954) 574-0252Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely outstanding in every way. From his manner to his explanations to his exceptional staff. I have never been treated so well!
About Dr. Ronald Stricoff, MD
- General Surgery
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1033123088
Education & Certifications
- MIDWEST CENTER FOR THE STUDY OF ORIENTAL MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stricoff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stricoff accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stricoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stricoff has seen patients for Appendicitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stricoff on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Stricoff. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stricoff.
