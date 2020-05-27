Overview of Dr. Rosemarie Desantis-Mastrangelo, MD

Dr. Rosemarie Desantis-Mastrangelo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Community Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.



Dr. Desantis-Mastrangelo works at Coastal Healthcare in Manahawkin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Fibromyalgia and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.