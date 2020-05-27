Dr. Rosemarie Desantis-Mastrangelo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desantis-Mastrangelo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rosemarie Desantis-Mastrangelo, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Manahawkin, NJ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine and is affiliated with AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus, Community Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Office Location: 1322 ROUTE 72 W, Manahawkin, NJ 08050, (609) 597-4178. Hours: Monday 9:30am - 5:45pm, Tuesday 8:30am - 4:00pm, Wednesday 8:30am - 4:00pm, Thursday 8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, Atlantic City Campus
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
I found Dr Desantis xtremely thorough. On my initial visit she reviewed all my latest medical reports/tests from other Doctor with me. She asked probing questions and made a through physical exam of my effected areas and then spent as much time as I needed to get all my questions answered and concerns addressed. Her office staff proceeded to professionally set up all mylab and X rays. My followup visit to review my results was as complete and thorough as the initial visit. I have since called the office twice with questions and promptly received a return phone.
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1336112606
- Columbia Presby Med Center|New York Presbyterian Hospital - Columbia Presbyterian Center
- UMDNJ
- Robert Wood Johnso Med Sch
- Suny Downstate Medical Center College of Medicine
