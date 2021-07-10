See All Hematologists in Florham Park, NJ
Dr. Roshini George, DO

Hematology
4.2 (9)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roshini George, DO

Dr. Roshini George, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation

Dr. George works at Summit Medical Group Oncology in Florham Park, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. George's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Summit Medical Group Oncology
    150 Park Ave Fl 3, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 538-5210

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Morristown Medical Center
  • Saint Clare's Denville Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Screenings
Oral Cancer Screening
Cancer Screening
Skin Screenings
Oral Cancer Screening
Cancer Screening

Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Roshini George, DO

    • Hematology
    • English
    • 1700866951
    Education & Certifications

    • Cleveland Clinic Foundation
    • Union Hospital
