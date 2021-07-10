Dr. Roshini George, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. George is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roshini George, DO is a Hematology Specialist in Florham Park, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Cleveland Clinic Foundation
Summit Medical Group Oncology150 Park Ave Fl 3, Florham Park, NJ 07932 Directions (973) 538-5210
- Morristown Medical Center
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. George is an excellent doctor. She is knowledgeable and through. But just as important is her compassion and empathy. She was there for me every step of the way, and I never doubted her treatment or her care. I would recommend her totally!
- Hematology
- English
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Union Hospital
Dr. George has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. George accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. George has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. George. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. George.
