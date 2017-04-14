Dr. Roxane Weighall, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Weighall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Roxane Weighall, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Roxane Weighall, DO is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Kettering Health Troy and Soin Medical Center.
Genesis Obstetrics Gynecology3533 Southern Blvd Ste 3100, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 293-8228
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Kettering Health Troy
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Very friendly and competent. She explained my cancer very completely and clearly and the results of the surgery were excellent. Her assistant, Christina, is also very competent and caring.
- Breast Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- Grandview Med Ctr
- OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
- University of Utah
- General Surgery
Dr. Weighall works at
