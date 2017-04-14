Overview of Dr. Roxane Weighall, DO

Dr. Roxane Weighall, DO is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Kettering Health Troy and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Weighall works at Genesis Obstetrics Gynecology in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.