Dr. Roxane Weighall, DO

Breast Surgery
4.2 (10)
Map Pin Small Dayton, OH
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Roxane Weighall, DO

Dr. Roxane Weighall, DO is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg, Kettering Health Troy and Soin Medical Center.

Dr. Weighall works at Genesis Obstetrics Gynecology in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, Breast Cancer and Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Weighall's Office Locations

    Genesis Obstetrics Gynecology
    3533 Southern Blvd Ste 3100, Dayton, OH 45429 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 293-8228

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kettering Health Dayton
  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Kettering Health Miamisburg
  • Kettering Health Troy
  • Soin Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Lobular Carconima Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Male Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Frontpath Health Coalition
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 14, 2017
    Very friendly and competent. She explained my cancer very completely and clearly and the results of the surgery were excellent. Her assistant, Christina, is also very competent and caring.
    Dayton, OH — Apr 14, 2017
    About Dr. Roxane Weighall, DO

    • Breast Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1497711493
    Education & Certifications

    • Grandview Med Ctr
    • OHIO UNIV COLLEGE OF OSTEO MED
    • University of Utah
    • General Surgery
