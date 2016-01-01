Dr. Ruben Baghdassarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Baghdassarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ruben Baghdassarian, MD
Overview of Dr. Ruben Baghdassarian, MD
Dr. Ruben Baghdassarian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Baghdassarian works at
Dr. Baghdassarian's Office Locations
-
1
Associates in Urology A Medical Corp.3791 Katella Ave Ste 200, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 498-6166
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Dental Network of America
- Guardian
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Baghdassarian?
About Dr. Ruben Baghdassarian, MD
- Urology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1518063510
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Baghdassarian has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Baghdassarian accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Baghdassarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Baghdassarian works at
Dr. Baghdassarian has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Baghdassarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Baghdassarian speaks Arabic.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Baghdassarian. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Baghdassarian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Baghdassarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Baghdassarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.