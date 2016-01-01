Overview of Dr. Ruben Baghdassarian, MD

Dr. Ruben Baghdassarian, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN COLORADO and is affiliated with Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Baghdassarian works at Associates in Urology A Medical Corp. in Los Alamitos, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.