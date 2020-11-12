Dr. Rudolf Laveran-Stiebar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Laveran-Stiebar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rudolf Laveran-Stiebar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Broomall, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital and Lankenau Medical Center.
Mainline Healthcare Bryn Mawr Family Practice1991 Sproul Rd Ste 300, Broomall, PA 19008 Directions (610) 325-1350
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
Excellent care for 20 years from childbearing to menopause and the most professional and caring patient advocate.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English, German
- 1487625323
- University Of Pennsylvania / School Of Medicine
Dr. Laveran-Stiebar has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Laveran-Stiebar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Laveran-Stiebar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Laveran-Stiebar has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) and Colposcopy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Laveran-Stiebar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Laveran-Stiebar speaks German.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Laveran-Stiebar. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Laveran-Stiebar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Laveran-Stiebar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Laveran-Stiebar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.