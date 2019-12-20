Dr. Russell Briggs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Briggs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Briggs, MD
Overview
Dr. Russell Briggs, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Ear Nose and Throat Center Austin2765 Bee Caves Rd Ste 205, Austin, TX 78746 Directions (512) 328-7722
Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy Center of Austin4112 Links Ln Ste 204, Round Rock, TX 78664 Directions (512) 328-7722
Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Center of Austin1730 E Whitestone Blvd # 100, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 328-7722
Austin Hearing Center102 Westlake Dr Ste 103, West Lake Hills, TX 78746 Directions (512) 328-7722Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
It is so refreshing to go to a doctor's office, be greeted by a friendly staff, seen by the doctor not only on time but a little early, list off the issues that I have and really feel like I'm heard, be taken care of by a doctor who is smart and efficient and then leave feeling better. I can not recommend Dr Briggs highly enough.
About Dr. Russell Briggs, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1942245196
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Medical Branch Hospitals-Galveston
- University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
- University of Florida
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
