Overview of Dr. Russell Sawyer, MD

Dr. Russell Sawyer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Sawyer works at University Of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Sleep Apnea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.