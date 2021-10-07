Dr. Russell Sawyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sawyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Russell Sawyer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Russell Sawyer, MD
Dr. Russell Sawyer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They specialize in Neurology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Saint George's University / School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Dr. Sawyer's Office Locations
University of Cincinnati Gardner Neuroscience Institute3113 Bellevue Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 475-8730
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Health West Chester Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Compassionate, understanding, knowledgeable, courteous, prompt, I feel we are in good hands. He is a friend who is also our doctor. I am so thankful he is on our team. I Highly recommend Dr Sawyer.
About Dr. Russell Sawyer, MD
- Neurology
- 10 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Saint George's University / School Of Medicine
- Neurology
