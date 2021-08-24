Dr. Ryan Beard, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beard is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Beard, MD
Overview
Dr. Ryan Beard, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Winfield, KS. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Kansas / Main Campus and is affiliated with Coffeyville Regional Medical Center, Kansas Medical Center, Meade District Hospital, Pawnee Valley Community Hospital, Southwest Medical Center, The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus, William Newton Hospital and Wilson Medical Center.
Locations
Augusta Family Practice1230 E 6th Ave Ste 2C, Winfield, KS 67156 Directions (620) 222-6264Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 12:00pm
Cypress Heart9840 E 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67206 Directions (316) 858-9000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Practice9300 E 29th St N Ste 310, Wichita, KS 67226 Directions (316) 858-9000Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Emergency Medical Staff Inc1124 W 21st St, Andover, KS 67002 Directions (316) 300-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Coffeyville Regional Medical Center
- Kansas Medical Center
- Meade District Hospital
- Pawnee Valley Community Hospital
- Southwest Medical Center
- The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus
- William Newton Hospital
- Wilson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Beard is a kind and caring physician. Love his nursing staff also.
About Dr. Ryan Beard, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Kansas / Main Campus
- Interventional Cardiology
