Offers telehealth
Dr. Ryan Labovitch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Vermont and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.
Kramer Orthopedics1401 Avocado Ave, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 720-1944Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 11:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
After a freak basketball injury in which I tore my ACL and lateral meniscus I had no idea which doctor to see. After some searching online I came across Dr. Labovitch and his office. I scheduled an appointment for a consult and I can say I made the perfect choice. Dr. Labovitch explained my injury to me, provided additional information in what surgery I need and the recovery process. I feel extremely comfortable with doctor and knowing the years of expertise he has I will be back to doing normal activities soon. I would highly recommend Dr. Labovitch to anyone.
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1003914318
Education & Certifications
- Aspen Orth Assocs
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN FRANCISCO
- University of Vermont
- University of Arizona
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Sports Medicine
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Labovitch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Labovitch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.