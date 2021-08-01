Overview of Dr. Ryan Labovitch, MD

Dr. Ryan Labovitch, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from University of Vermont and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach.



Dr. Labovitch works at Ryan S. Labovitch, MD Inc. in Newport Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.