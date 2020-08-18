Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ryan Levy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ryan Levy, MD
Dr. Ryan Levy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, Upmc Altoona, Upmc Hamot, UPMC Horizon - Greenville, Upmc Jameson, Upmc Northwest, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.
Dr. Levy works at
Dr. Levy's Office Locations
-
1
Upmc Rhb Inst Upmc Passavant Mccandless9100 Babcock Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Directions (412) 748-6088
Hospital Affiliations
- Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital
- Upmc Altoona
- Upmc Hamot
- UPMC Horizon - Greenville
- Upmc Jameson
- Upmc Northwest
- UPMC Passavant - McCandless
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levy?
Dr. Levy is the most compassionate doctor, I have ever encountered My husband was referred to Dr. Levy after his doctor could do no more for him. We appreciated that we never felt rushed and he always took his time to explain what the procedures were, and what, in the final analysis, what needed to be done. Unfortunately, my husband passed away from another unrelated cause. Dr Levy called me personally to give his condolences. I will never forget his kindnesses.
About Dr. Ryan Levy, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1770785404
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy works at
Dr. Levy has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Esophageal Cancer and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.