Dr. Ryan Levy, MD

General Surgery
4.0 (18)
Map Pin Small Pittsburgh, PA
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ryan Levy, MD

Dr. Ryan Levy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital, Upmc Altoona, Upmc Hamot, UPMC Horizon - Greenville, Upmc Jameson, Upmc Northwest, UPMC Passavant - McCandless and UPMC Presbyterian.

Dr. Levy works at Upmc Rhb Inst Upmc Passavant Mccandless in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Esophageal Cancer and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Levy's Office Locations

    Upmc Rhb Inst Upmc Passavant Mccandless
    9100 Babcock Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15237 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 748-6088

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Centra Bedford Memorial Hospital
  • Upmc Altoona
  • Upmc Hamot
  • UPMC Horizon - Greenville
  • Upmc Jameson
  • Upmc Northwest
  • UPMC Passavant - McCandless
  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs)
Esophageal Cancer
Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair
    • Aetna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 18, 2020
    Dr. Levy is the most compassionate doctor, I have ever encountered My husband was referred to Dr. Levy after his doctor could do no more for him. We appreciated that we never felt rushed and he always took his time to explain what the procedures were, and what, in the final analysis, what needed to be done. Unfortunately, my husband passed away from another unrelated cause. Dr Levy called me personally to give his condolences. I will never forget his kindnesses.
    Patty Davis — Aug 18, 2020
    About Dr. Ryan Levy, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770785404
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH MEDICAL CENTER
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levy works at Upmc Rhb Inst Upmc Passavant Mccandless in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Levy’s profile.

    Dr. Levy has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), Esophageal Cancer and Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

