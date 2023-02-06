Overview of Dr. Ryan Rehl, MD

Dr. Ryan Rehl, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.



Dr. Rehl works at Valley ENT, PC in Phoenix, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.