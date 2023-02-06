Dr. Ryan Rehl, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rehl is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ryan Rehl, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Ryan Rehl, MD
Dr. Ryan Rehl, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix and St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Rehl works at
Dr. Rehl's Office Locations
-
1
Dr Ryan Rehl926 E McDowell Rd Ste 207, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 258-9859
-
2
Banner -- University Medical Center Phoenix1111 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-2000
-
3
Bmg Arizona East350 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-3000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
4
Dignity Health240 W Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 406-3552
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Banner Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rehl?
I waited 14 years to have this procedure. Unable to find an ENT that I felt I could trust. Dr. Rehl has incredible credentials and experience. During my first office visit he scoped my nose. I had a horrible and very painful experience years previously being scoped by a different ENT. Dr. Rehl was so gentle and kind during the scope. He numbed me first and asked me several times throughout making sure I was tolerating it. No discomfort what so ever, painless. His bedside manner is so calm, reassuring and very gentle. My surgery was so easy. Minimal pain, only my teeth bothered me which was remedied with only 2 pain pill doses. My follow up was so easy, again painless as he numbed inside my nose with a spray, looked inside with a camera and flushed it out. I am extremely happy I chose Dr. Rehl to do my surgery. Had I know it would be so easy, I would have done it years ago but again ONLY if Dr. Rehl performed my surgery. I am a retired ICU RN and in my opinion he is the best in AZ.
About Dr. Ryan Rehl, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1629164967
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / SCHOOL OF PUBLIC HEALTH
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rehl has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rehl accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rehl has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rehl works at
Dr. Rehl has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rehl on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
141 patients have reviewed Dr. Rehl. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rehl.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rehl, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rehl appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.