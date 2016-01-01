Dr. Sae-Lyoung Park, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sae-Lyoung Park, DPM
Overview of Dr. Sae-Lyoung Park, DPM
Dr. Sae-Lyoung Park, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Flushing, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park's Office Locations
-
1
Yunhee Chung MD14308 Roosevelt Ave Ste L4, Flushing, NY 11354 Directions (718) 939-3220
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Park?
About Dr. Sae-Lyoung Park, DPM
- Podiatry
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1609141373
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park has seen patients for Bunion and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Park on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Park has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.