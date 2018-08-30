Dr. Sailaja Bommakanti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bommakanti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sailaja Bommakanti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sailaja Bommakanti, MD
Dr. Sailaja Bommakanti, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.
Dr. Bommakanti's Office Locations
O'connor Hospital Laboratory- Lincoln Site625 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA 95126 Directions (408) 278-3305
Stanford Healthcare50 E Hamilton Ave Ste 200, Campbell, CA 95008 Directions (408) 357-1425
Hospital Affiliations
- Stanford Health Care
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I am 57 yrs old & have been to many different docs. Dr Bommakanti is by far the best I have ever been to. I've had some good docs but none as thorough as Dr Bommakanti. She explained things simply and effectively. She took her time and did not rush to get to her next patient. She referred me to a specialist and got on the phone to ensure they scheduled me ASAP. I left the appointment with papers explaining everything we talked about and her notes. Awesome Dr! My wife already switched docs.
About Dr. Sailaja Bommakanti, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1194828285
Education & Certifications
- Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bommakanti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bommakanti accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bommakanti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bommakanti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bommakanti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bommakanti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bommakanti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.