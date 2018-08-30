Overview of Dr. Sailaja Bommakanti, MD

Dr. Sailaja Bommakanti, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.



Dr. Bommakanti works at O'connor Hospital Laboratory- Lincoln Site in San Jose, CA with other offices in Campbell, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.