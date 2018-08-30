See All Internal Medicine Doctors in San Jose, CA
Dr. Sailaja Bommakanti, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (3)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Sailaja Bommakanti, MD

Dr. Sailaja Bommakanti, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Jose, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Stanford Health Care.

Dr. Bommakanti works at O'connor Hospital Laboratory- Lincoln Site in San Jose, CA with other offices in Campbell, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bommakanti's Office Locations

    O'connor Hospital Laboratory- Lincoln Site
    625 Lincoln Ave, San Jose, CA 95126 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 278-3305
    Stanford Healthcare
    50 E Hamilton Ave Ste 200, Campbell, CA 95008 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (408) 357-1425

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stanford Health Care

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Shingles
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Shingles
Herpes Zoster Without Complication

Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Shingles
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
Abdominal Pain
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
ADHD and-or ADD
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Atherosclerosis
Athlete's Foot
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Congestive Heart Failure
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
Diabetes Type 1
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dry Skin
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gastroparesis
Genital Herpes
Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Heartburn
Hernia
Herpes Simplex Infection
High Cholesterol
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Immunization Administration
Influenza (Flu)
Insomnia
Jock Itch
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Mastodynia
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Pericardial Disease
Pharyngitis
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pollen Allergy
Polyneuropathy
Polyuria
Proteinuria
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
Reflux Esophagitis
Ringworm
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Sinusitis
Sleep Apnea
Swine Flu
Thyroid Goiter
Tobacco Use Disorder
Vertigo
Viral Infection
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Wellness Examination
    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 30, 2018
    I am 57 yrs old & have been to many different docs. Dr Bommakanti is by far the best I have ever been to. I've had some good docs but none as thorough as Dr Bommakanti. She explained things simply and effectively. She took her time and did not rush to get to her next patient. She referred me to a specialist and got on the phone to ensure they scheduled me ASAP. I left the appointment with papers explaining everything we talked about and her notes. Awesome Dr! My wife already switched docs.
    Dan A. in San Jose , CA — Aug 30, 2018
    About Dr. Sailaja Bommakanti, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194828285
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Osmania Medical College, Ntr University Of Health Sciences
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sailaja Bommakanti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bommakanti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bommakanti has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bommakanti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Bommakanti. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bommakanti.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bommakanti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bommakanti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

