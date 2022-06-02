Dr. Salem Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Salem Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Salem Kim, MD
Dr. Salem Kim, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from Rutgers New Jersey Medical School (Newark) and is affiliated with South Miami Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Doctors Hospital, Homestead Hospital and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Kim's Office Locations
Miami Cancer Institute8900 N Kendall Dr, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- South Miami Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Doctors Hospital
- Homestead Hospital
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Every was very professional and proper. The wait was not long .
About Dr. Salem Kim, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- English
- 1265708523
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore Medical Center
- University of Illinois Hospital (Chicago)
- Rutgers New Jersey Medical School (Newark)
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
