Overview of Dr. Sallee Randolph, DPM

Dr. Sallee Randolph, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE|William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science. and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Randolph works at Foot & Ankle Center in Johnson City, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.