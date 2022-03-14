Dr. Sallee Randolph, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Randolph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sallee Randolph, DPM
Overview of Dr. Sallee Randolph, DPM
Dr. Sallee Randolph, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Podiatry, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE|William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science. and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital and Johnson City Medical Center.
Dr. Randolph's Office Locations
Foot & Ankle Center1303 Sunset Dr Ste 6, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (423) 232-1771Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
We had a wonderful experience with Dr. Randolph. She helped my daughter's wart problem immediately and treated her with kindness & respect.
About Dr. Sallee Randolph, DPM
- Podiatry
- 7 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE|William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Randolph has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Randolph accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Randolph. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Randolph.
