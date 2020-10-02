See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Encino, CA
Dr. Salvador Plasencia, MD

Internal Medicine
4.0 (8)
Accepting new patients
14 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Salvador Plasencia, MD

Dr. Salvador Plasencia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA.

Dr. Plasencia works at Encino - Primary & Specialty Care in Encino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Plasencia's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Encino - Primary & Specialty Care
    15503 Ventura Blvd Ste 340, Encino, CA 91436 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 461-8148

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cough
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Hives
Cough
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Hives

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 02, 2020
    This doctor helped me with problems with schooling and pain I have been struggling with for many years.
    R — Oct 02, 2020
    About Dr. Salvador Plasencia, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 14 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881953156
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Salvador Plasencia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plasencia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Plasencia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Plasencia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Plasencia works at Encino - Primary & Specialty Care in Encino, CA. View the full address on Dr. Plasencia’s profile.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Plasencia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plasencia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plasencia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plasencia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

