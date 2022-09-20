Dr. Sam Sukkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sukkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sam Sukkar, MD
Overview of Dr. Sam Sukkar, MD
Dr. Sam Sukkar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.
Dr. Sukkar works at
Dr. Sukkar's Office Locations
The Clinic for Plastic Surgery14018 Aesthetic Cir, Houston, TX 77062 Directions (281) 990-8487Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Principal Life
Ratings & Reviews
Professional. Product Knowledgeable. On time.
About Dr. Sam Sukkar, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sukkar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sukkar accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sukkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Sukkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sukkar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sukkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sukkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.