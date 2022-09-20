See All Plastic Surgeons in Houston, TX
Dr. Sam Sukkar, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (108)
Map Pin Small Houston, TX
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sam Sukkar, MD

Dr. Sam Sukkar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.

Dr. Sukkar works at The Clinic For Plastic Surgery in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Sukkar's Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Clinic for Plastic Surgery
    14018 Aesthetic Cir, Houston, TX 77062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 990-8487
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
  • Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Cancer
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Breast Cancer
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis

Treatment frequency



Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Laxity Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • Principal Life

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 108 ratings
    Patient Ratings (108)
    5 Star
    (101)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Sep 20, 2022
    Professional. Product Knowledgeable. On time.
    — Sep 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sam Sukkar, MD
    About Dr. Sam Sukkar, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1902844509
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Residency
    Internship
    • University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sam Sukkar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sukkar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sukkar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sukkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sukkar works at The Clinic For Plastic Surgery in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sukkar’s profile.

    108 patients have reviewed Dr. Sukkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sukkar.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sukkar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sukkar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

