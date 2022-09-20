Overview of Dr. Sam Sukkar, MD

Dr. Sam Sukkar, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital and Memorial Hermann Southeast Hospital.



Dr. Sukkar works at The Clinic For Plastic Surgery in Houston, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.