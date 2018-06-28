See All Dermatologists in Chevy Chase, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Samantha Toerge, MD

Dermatology
4.0 (22)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Samantha Toerge, MD is a Dermatologist in Chevy Chase, MD. They specialize in Dermatology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Inova Fairfax Hospital.

Dr. Toerge works at Chevy Chase Dermatology Center in Chevy Chase, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chevy Chase Dermatology Center
    Chevy Chase Dermatology Center
5454 Wisconsin Ave Ste 1400, Chevy Chase, MD 20815
(301) 951-7905

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Inova Fairfax Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Birthmark
Dermatitis
Treatment frequency



    Accepted Insurance:
• Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • MVP Health Care
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 28, 2018
    Dr. Toerge has been the dermatologist for our family for years now. She is so wonderful that we drive an hour from our home to see her. We would never go to anyone else. She provides excellent care and is very warm and kind as well. We were lucky to find her!
    Kelly in Fairfax Station — Jun 28, 2018
    About Dr. Samantha Toerge, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1558537720
    Education & Certifications

    • Georgetown University
    • Georgetown University Hospital/Washington Hospital Center Program
    • Albert Einstein Medical Center
    • DREXEL UNIV COLL OF MED
    • Amherst College
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samantha Toerge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Toerge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Toerge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Toerge works at Chevy Chase Dermatology Center in Chevy Chase, MD. View the full address on Dr. Toerge’s profile.

    Dr. Toerge has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Toerge on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Toerge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Toerge.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Toerge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Toerge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

