Dr. Samireh Said, MD is a Dermatologist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.



Dr. Said works at SAID SAMIREH MD in Tustin, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Warts, Plantar Wart and Rosacea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.