Overview
Dr. Samireh Said, MD is a Dermatologist in Tustin, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY.
Locations
Samireh Z. Said M.d. Inc.13422 Newport Ave Ste J, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 669-0844
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Said has been my dermatologist for 15 years, and her expertise, emotional hospitality, and outstanding clinical precision never ceases to amaze me. While she cured my teenage acne in one feel stroke of dazzlingly effective prescriptions, as well as my rosacea, she also excels with with shave excisions and cauterization for the removal of raised blemishes. Nearly effortlessly and with sincere professional sensitivity, she knows how to reveal the beauty one one's body and implement the procedures to do so with masterful control and accuracy. She is the only dermatologist I trust, and I come all the way from Los Angeles just to be treated by her, because I can rest assured she has all my dermatological interests in mind and that my skin will always stay beautiful with her.
About Dr. Samireh Said, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1336129998
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT BERKELEY
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Said accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Said has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Said has seen patients for Warts, Plantar Wart and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Said on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Said speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Said. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Said.
