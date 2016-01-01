Overview

Dr. Sampath Ramanavarapu, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brunswick, OH. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University and is affiliated with Medina Hospital and Southwest General Health Center.



Dr. Ramanavarapu works at Southwest General Medical Group, Inc. - Medina Cardiovascular Medicine in Brunswick, OH with other offices in Medina, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease, Cardioversion and Elective along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.