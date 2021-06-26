Dr. Samreen Choudhry, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Choudhry is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samreen Choudhry, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Samreen Choudhry, MD is a Dermatologist in Newport Beach, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago.
Dr. Choudhry works at
Locations
The Derm Studio1617 Westcliff Dr Ste 214, Newport Beach, CA 92660 Directions (949) 945-2373Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
O C Dermatology & Surgery17742 Beach Blvd Ste 325, Huntington Beach, CA 92647 Directions (714) 848-0770
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very profesional, on time and thouough
About Dr. Samreen Choudhry, MD
- Dermatology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Hindi and Urdu
- 1447531017
Education & Certifications
- Henry Ford Hlth System
- St Joseph Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Choudhry speaks Hindi and Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Choudhry. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Choudhry.
