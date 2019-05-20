Dr. Samreen Hasan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hasan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Samreen Hasan, MD
Overview of Dr. Samreen Hasan, MD
Dr. Samreen Hasan, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of California San Francisco School Of Medicine.
Dr. Hasan's Office Locations
Private Medical110 E 60th St Rm 808, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 473-7888Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
New York Physicians635 Madison Ave Fl 8, New York, NY 10022 Directions (212) 857-4654Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Cigna
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
friendly and attentively professional
About Dr. Samreen Hasan, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- University Of California San Francisco School Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
