Dr. Gray has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Samuel Gray, DPM
Overview of Dr. Samuel Gray, DPM
Dr. Samuel Gray, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Sterling, VA.
Dr. Gray works at
Dr. Gray's Office Locations
Sterling Foot and Ankle Center Pllc46090 Lake Center Plz Ste 204, Sterling, VA 20165 Directions (703) 539-2036
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I went to see him for an old wound and he and the nurses were fantastic. Extremely professional and thoughtful
About Dr. Samuel Gray, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- English
- 1184088486
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gray works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gray. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.