Dr. Samuel Saleeby, MD
Dr. Samuel Saleeby, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Columbia, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Lexington Medical Center and Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown.
South Carolina Endoscopy Center131 Summerplace Dr, West Columbia, SC 29169 Directions (803) 796-0642
- Lexington Medical Center
- Musc Health Columbia Medical Center Downtown
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Very pleasant, all things considered. Went for a colonoscopy. This is my second in six years. From the receptionist who greeted me at 6:30 am to the nurse assigned to me, the NA, to Dr Saleeby, all were great. Great conversation, comforting and friendly. Pre procedure, I set the appointment, they called back a week later and said they could move me up if I would like and I did. I received all post procedure information within a few days. I highly recommend Dr. Saleeby and his team!
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
- Internal Medicine
