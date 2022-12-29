See All Orthopedic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Samuel Taylor, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.9 (21)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Samuel Taylor, MD

Dr. Samuel Taylor, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset and Stamford Hospital.

Dr. Taylor works at Office of Dr.Samuel Taylor in New York, NY with other offices in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Tear and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Hospital.

Dr. Taylor's Office Locations

    Office of Dr.Samuel Taylor
    535 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (370) 507-5021
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    P & G Beaty Stamford
    1 Blachley Rd, Stamford, CT 06902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 705-0766
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Dec 29, 2022
    I made an appointment to see Dr. Taylor after experiencing a full thickness tear in my RC. Unfortunately my situation was not common and Dr. Taylor actually drew a picture of the damage that I experienced when I tore the tendon. He spent ample time explaining the damage and more importantly spelt out all of the options that could be available once he had a better view of my actual RC. He went through each scenario and discussed the positives and downside of each. He mentioned some probabilities based on the MRI that I had given to him and left me with enough information for me to make an informed decision as to how to proceed. Dr. Taylor was very personable, while very professional. I left HSS feeling I was dealing with the best in the business. I will follow up with an additional review post surgery!
    James Hampton — Dec 29, 2022
    About Dr. Samuel Taylor, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1134388697
    Education & Certifications

    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    • Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
    • Harvard University
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Samuel Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Taylor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Taylor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Taylor has seen patients for Joint Pain, Rotator Cuff Tear and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Taylor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Taylor. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Taylor.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Taylor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Taylor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

