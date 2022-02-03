Dr. Sandeep Munjal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Munjal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandeep Munjal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University College Of Medical Sciences-Delhi University and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital, Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville and Flagler Hospital.
Baptist Medical Center South, 14550 Old Saint Augustine Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Jacksonville Nephrology PA, 13241 Bartram Park Blvd Unit 201, Jacksonville, FL 32258
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent's Riverside Hospital
- Baptist Medical Center Jacksonville
- Flagler Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
My experiences with Dr Munjal have been uniformly excellent. He saw me every day when I was hospitalized. The office visits left me confident that he explained everything clearly. The telehealth visits lasted until Dr Munjal had covered all he needed to. I rate Dr Munjal as an outstanding physician and a very caring person.
- Nephrology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1588687735
- Shands Healthcare
- Rochester General Hospital
- University College Of Medical Sciences-Delhi University
Dr. Munjal has seen patients for Proteinuria, Gout and Acute Kidney Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Munjal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Munjal speaks Hindi.
