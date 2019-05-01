Dr. Sandra Osswald, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osswald is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sandra Osswald, MD
Overview
Dr. Sandra Osswald, MD is a Dermatologist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with University Hospital - University Health System.
Locations
UTH Mays Cancer Center/Md Anderson- Dermatology7979 Wurzbach Rd Fl, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 450-9840
Hospital Affiliations
- University Hospital - University Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Osswald has been my dermatologist for a little over a year and I have had at least a half dozen appointments with her. I am typically nervous about doctor visits but Dr Osswald has the ability to put me at ease. She always enters the examining room with a smile and after examination provides alternatives and her recommendations. Over the years, I have used about four dermatologists and she is by far the best.
About Dr. Sandra Osswald, MD
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
