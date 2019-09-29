See All Neurosurgeons in Elk Grove Village, IL
Dr. Sanjay Yadla, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Sanjay Yadla, MD

Neurosurgery
4.6 (11)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Sanjay Yadla, MD

Dr. Sanjay Yadla, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Elk Grove Village, IL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village and AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates.

Dr. Yadla works at AMITA Health Medical Group Neurosurgery Elk Grove Village in Elk Grove Village, IL with other offices in Hoffman Estates, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Traumatic Brain Injury along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mohamad Bydon, MD
Dr. Mohamad Bydon, MD
4.7 (23)
View Profile
Dr. Fredric Meyer, MD
Dr. Fredric Meyer, MD
4.4 (21)
View Profile
Dr. W Richard Marsh, MD
Dr. W Richard Marsh, MD
4.8 (10)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo.

Dr. Yadla's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AMITA Health Medical Group Neurosurgery Elk Grove Village
    800 Biesterfield Rd Ste 610, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 981-3630
  2. 2
    AMITA Health Medical Group Neurosurgery Hoffman Estates
    1555 Barrington Rd Ste 2400, Hoffman Estates, IL 60169 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 981-3630
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Traumatic Brain Injury
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Traumatic Brain Injury

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Yadla?

    Sep 29, 2019
    He relived my pain. Pinched nerve and herniated discs.
    Patricia G — Sep 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Sanjay Yadla, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Sanjay Yadla, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Yadla to family and friends

    Dr. Yadla's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Yadla

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Sanjay Yadla, MD.

    About Dr. Sanjay Yadla, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish and Telugu
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629286067
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjay Yadla, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yadla is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Yadla has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yadla has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Yadla has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yadla on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Yadla. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yadla.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yadla, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yadla appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Sanjay Yadla, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.