See All Cardiologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, MD

Cardiology
3.9 (15)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center and is affiliated with Abrazo West Campus, Banner Estrella Medical Center and Banner Thunderbird Medical Center.

Dr. Bhattacharya works at Heart One Associates, LLC in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Payson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Heart One Associates
    9520 W Palm Ln Ste 150, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 584-5444
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  2. 2
    IMS Cardiology
    111 W Cedar Ln Ste A, Payson, AZ 85541 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 433-0202
  3. 3
    IMS Cardiology
    8410 W Thomas Rd Ste 116, Phoenix, AZ 85037 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 848-3295

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Abrazo West Campus
  • Banner Estrella Medical Center
  • Banner Thunderbird Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 20, 2022
    I am very satisfied with my care from Dr. Bhattacharya. He replaced my first pacemaker when it was time, he answers my questions, and I usually have several, listens to my concerns and has good explanations. I have never felt rushed. I recommend him to anyone who needs a cardiologist.
    Dianne Harmon — Feb 20, 2022
    About Dr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Bengali and Hindi
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710150693
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Montefiore University Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sanjoy Bhattacharya, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhattacharya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bhattacharya has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bhattacharya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bhattacharya has seen patients for Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhattacharya on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhattacharya. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhattacharya.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhattacharya, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhattacharya appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

