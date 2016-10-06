Overview

Dr. Sara Caceres-Cantu, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Caribe School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.



Dr. Caceres-Cantu works at TGMG Brandon in Brandon, FL with other offices in Zephyrhills, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.