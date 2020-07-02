Dr. Sara Mitchell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mitchell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Mitchell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Samaritan Medical Center.
Gastroenterology Hepatology of5112 W Taft Rd Ste H, Liverpool, NY 13088 Directions (315) 452-3235
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center
- Samaritan Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Mitchell-Gosselin is a fantastic doctor. She is very knowledgeable and resourceful doctor with an excellent bedside manner. She works with me in regards to my best overall care.
About Dr. Sara Mitchell, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1326001538
Education & Certifications
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Mitchell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mitchell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mitchell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mitchell has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mitchell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Mitchell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mitchell.
