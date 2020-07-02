Overview

Dr. Sara Mitchell, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Liverpool, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center and Samaritan Medical Center.



Dr. Mitchell works at Gastroenterology Hptlg Cntrl NY in Liverpool, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Hernia and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.