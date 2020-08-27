Dr. Sara Pieper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pieper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sara Pieper, MD
Overview of Dr. Sara Pieper, MD
Dr. Sara Pieper, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Intermountain Medical Center.
Dr. Pieper works at
Dr. Pieper's Office Locations
-
1
Obstetrics and Gynecology Specialists5063 S Cottonwood St Ste 120, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 507-1800
-
2
Intermountain Medical Center5121 S COTTONWOOD ST, Salt Lake City, UT 84107 Directions (801) 507-1800MondayClosedTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Intermountain Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Pieper is amazing. She performed a complicated hysterectomy on my wife without any complications. My wife was even able to go home from the hospital the same day. Dr. Pieper is an expert and I feel so blessed to have such a wonderful doctor.
About Dr. Sara Pieper, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1134159106
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pieper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pieper accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pieper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pieper has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pieper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Pieper. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pieper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pieper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pieper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.