Dr. Sarah Kaplan, MD
Overview
Dr. Sarah Kaplan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.
Locations
VMG - Cardiology, Ridgewood (VHG)1200 E Ridgewood Ave # 3, Ridgewood, NJ 07450 Directions (201) 670-8660
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I found Dr Kaplan to be very caring, thorough and informative. I was very impressed with her sincerity and genuine interest in my case. I have already recommended her to friends.
About Dr. Sarah Kaplan, MD
- Cardiology
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376665406
Education & Certifications
- New York Medical College
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Duke University
