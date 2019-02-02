Overview

Dr. Sarah Kaplan, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Ridgewood, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Valley Hospital.



Dr. Kaplan works at VMG - Cardiology, Ridgewood (VHG) in Ridgewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.