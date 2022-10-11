Dr. Sarah Rincker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rincker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Rincker, DPM
Overview of Dr. Sarah Rincker, DPM
Dr. Sarah Rincker, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Eugene, OR. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center and Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.
Dr. Rincker works at
Dr. Rincker's Office Locations
-
1
Premiere Foot and Ankle4750 Village Plaza Loop Ste 202, Eugene, OR 97401 Directions (541) 650-6170
Hospital Affiliations
- Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
- PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center
- Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rincker?
Dr. Sarah Rincker, now known as Sarah Hudson helped with my foot issues. I have bunions and hammer toes on both feet. Walking for any distance was painful and it felt as though my feet were bleeding and burning. When I saw Dr. Sarah she told me that she thought I could improve without surgery. She recommended a product to ease the pain and also recommended proper shoes for my problem. She is excellent.
About Dr. Sarah Rincker, DPM
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1912290701
Education & Certifications
- Chief Resident
- Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
- Bs Biochemistry
- Foot Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rincker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rincker accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rincker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rincker works at
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rincker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rincker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rincker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rincker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.