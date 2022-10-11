See All Podiatric Surgeons in Eugene, OR
Dr. Sarah Rincker, DPM

Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
4.9 (17)
Map Pin Small Eugene, OR
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Sarah Rincker, DPM

Dr. Sarah Rincker, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Eugene, OR. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center, PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center and Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend.

Dr. Rincker works at Premiere Foot and Ankle in Eugene, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rincker's Office Locations

    Premiere Foot and Ankle
    4750 Village Plaza Loop Ste 202, Eugene, OR 97401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 650-6170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mckenzie-willamette Medical Center
  • PeaceHealth Peace Harbor Medical Center
  • Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Hammer Toe
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture

  View other providers who treat Bunion
  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Gout
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 11, 2022
    Dr. Sarah Rincker, now known as Sarah Hudson helped with my foot issues. I have bunions and hammer toes on both feet. Walking for any distance was painful and it felt as though my feet were bleeding and burning. When I saw Dr. Sarah she told me that she thought I could improve without surgery. She recommended a product to ease the pain and also recommended proper shoes for my problem. She is excellent.
    Susan Robertson — Oct 11, 2022
    About Dr. Sarah Rincker, DPM

    • Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
    • English
    • 1912290701
    Education & Certifications

    • Chief Resident
    • Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery
    • Bs Biochemistry
    • Foot Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sarah Rincker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rincker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Rincker has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Rincker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Rincker works at Premiere Foot and Ankle in Eugene, OR. View the full address on Dr. Rincker’s profile.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Rincker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rincker.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rincker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rincker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

