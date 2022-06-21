Dr. Sarah Shearer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shearer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarah Shearer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarah Shearer, MD
Dr. Sarah Shearer, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center.
Dr. Shearer works at
Dr. Shearer's Office Locations
-
1
Renal Specialists of Houston PA4407 Yoakum Blvd Ste B, Houston, TX 77006 Directions (713) 528-8111
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Luke's Health - Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shearer?
Very thorough and knowledgeable specialist. Answered all my questions in detail. Pleasant and positive attitude.
About Dr. Sarah Shearer, MD
- Nephrology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083630065
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- University of Texas Health Science Center
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shearer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shearer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shearer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shearer works at
Dr. Shearer has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shearer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shearer speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Shearer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shearer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shearer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shearer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.