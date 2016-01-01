See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Blacksburg, VA
Sports Medicine
Overview

Dr. Sarah Turner, DO is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Blacksburg, VA. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery.

Dr. Turner works at LewisGale Physicians Internal Medicine - Electric Rd. in Blacksburg, VA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    LewisGale Physicians Internal Medicine - Electric Rd.
    3700 S Main St Ste A, Blacksburg, VA 24060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 443-7180

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Sarah Turner, DO

    Sports Medicine
    English
    1558589309
    Education & Certifications

    Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Broward General Medical Center
    North Broward Hospital
    Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Turner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Turner works at LewisGale Physicians Internal Medicine - Electric Rd. in Blacksburg, VA. View the full address on Dr. Turner’s profile.

    Dr. Turner has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Turner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Turner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Turner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

