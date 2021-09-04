Overview

Dr. Sarina Pasricha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Northwestern Center / Medical School|Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Pasricha works at Delaware Center For Digestive Care in Newark, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.