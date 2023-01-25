Overview

Dr. Sarina Van Der Zee, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA.



Dr. Van Der Zee works at Pacific Heart Institute in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Palpitations, Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.