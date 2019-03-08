Dr. Sarupinder Bhangoo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhangoo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sarupinder Bhangoo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sarupinder Bhangoo, MD
Dr. Sarupinder Bhangoo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhangoo's Office Locations
- 1 9900 Stockdale Hwy, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 664-0600
-
2
Sarupinder S Bhangoo MD Inc9508 Stockdale Hwy Ste 140A, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 664-4700
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Bakersfield
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I can always get in to seem him if I need to. In case of problems they will always squeeze you in. Great Dr. Friendly staff.
About Dr. Sarupinder Bhangoo, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1184687782
Education & Certifications
- Valley Mc
- Govt Med College
- Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences
Frequently Asked Questions
