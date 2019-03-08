Overview of Dr. Sarupinder Bhangoo, MD

Dr. Sarupinder Bhangoo, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Government Medical College Patiala, Baba Farid University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.