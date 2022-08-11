Dr. Bhatia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Satinder Bhatia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Satinder Bhatia, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiovascular Medical Group of Southern California414 N Camden Dr Ste 1100, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 278-3400
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have only seen Dr. Bhatia a few times, but it is clear that he listens carefully and knows his specialty and general medicine as well. He responds quickly to messages on his portal and was willing to take my word for it when I told him I was not doing well with a certain medication--he changed it to another one. I am very grateful to have Dr. Bhatia as my cardiologist.
About Dr. Satinder Bhatia, MD
- Cardiology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1538131693
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bhatia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhatia has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Carotid Artery Disease and Mitral Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhatia on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhatia speaks Hindi.
216 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhatia. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhatia.
