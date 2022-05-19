Dr. Scott Greenbaum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenbaum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Greenbaum, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Greenbaum, MD
Dr. Scott Greenbaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Greenbaum's Office Locations
Greenbaum Eye Associates6860 AUSTIN ST, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Directions (718) 897-2020
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Greenbaum found an active pigmented tumor in the back of my eye on a routine check up and sent me to a major cancer hospital - where it was treated successfully - Thank you Dr Greenbaum - you have a patient for life (hopefully a long one).
About Dr. Scott Greenbaum, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 38 years of experience
- English, French
- 1982615639
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- Boston University 6 Year BA/MD Program
- Ophthalmology
