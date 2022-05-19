See All Ophthalmologists in Forest Hills, NY
Dr. Scott Greenbaum, MD

Ophthalmology
4.2 (29)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Scott Greenbaum, MD

Dr. Scott Greenbaum, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Forest Hills, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.

Dr. Greenbaum works at Greenbaum Eye Associates in Forest Hills, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Trichiasis and Floaters along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Greenbaum's Office Locations

    Greenbaum Eye Associates
    6860 AUSTIN ST, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 897-2020

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lenox Hill Hospital
  • Long Island Jewish Medical Center
  • North Shore University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Trichiasis
Floaters
Dry Eyes
Trichiasis
Floaters
Dry Eyes

Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Blocked Tear Duct Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cataract Surgery Complications Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esophoria Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Hypertropia Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Monovision Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vision Disorders Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Connecticare
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 19, 2022
    Dr Greenbaum found an active pigmented tumor in the back of my eye on a routine check up and sent me to a major cancer hospital - where it was treated successfully - Thank you Dr Greenbaum - you have a patient for life (hopefully a long one).
    Hannah — May 19, 2022
    About Dr. Scott Greenbaum, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    NPI Number
    • 1982615639
    Education & Certifications

Residency

    Residency
    • Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat Hospital
    Internship
    Long Island Jewish Medical Center
    Medical Education
    BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
    Undergraduate School
    Boston University 6 Year BA/MD Program
    Board Certifications
    Ophthalmology
