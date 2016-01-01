Dr. Scott Jerome, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jerome is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Jerome, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Scott Jerome, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Westminster, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carroll Hospital Center and Frederick Health Hospital.
University of Maryland Cardiology Physicians193 Stoner Ave Ste 350, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 876-0086
Carroll Hospital Center200 Memorial Ave, Westminster, MD 21157 Directions (410) 848-3000
Owings Mills Internal Medicine Associates5 Park Center Ct Ste 200, Owings Mills, MD 21117 Directions (410) 654-0400
- Carroll Hospital Center
- Frederick Health Hospital
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Dr. Jerome accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jerome has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jerome has seen patients for Chest Pain, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Palpitations, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jerome on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Jerome. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jerome.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jerome, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jerome appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.