Dr. Scott Lindsay, DPM
Dr. Scott Lindsay, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Farmington, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Valley Ankle & Foot Care
Valley Ankle & Foot Care2 Bridgewater Rd Ste 103, Farmington, CT 06032 Directions (860) 677-7272
Walgreens #10003134 State St, Meriden, CT 06450 Directions (203) 237-2229
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Easy to get an appointment. Always prompt and you never feel rushed. Very knowledgeable and will follow up if needed.
- Podiatry
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1497823348
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Dr. Lindsay has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lindsay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lindsay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Valley Ankle & Foot Care
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lindsay. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lindsay.
