Dr. Scott Luallin, MD
Overview of Dr. Scott Luallin, MD
Dr. Scott Luallin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Menorah Medical Center and University Health Lakewood Medical Center.
Dr. Luallin works at
Dr. Luallin's Office Locations
-
1
Truman Medical Center-lakewood
7900 Lees Summit Rd, Kansas City, MO 64139
(816) 404-7200
Monday-Sunday: 8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Menorah Medical Center
- University Health Lakewood Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Luallin and his staff are the best. Very helpful and understanding. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Scott Luallin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1114919982
Education & Certifications
- Harvard / Massachusetts General Hospital
- University of Kansas Affiliated Hospitals|University of Kansas School of Medicine
- University of Kansas / School of Medicine|University of Kansas Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
