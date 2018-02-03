Overview

Dr. Scott Sherron, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Sherron works at Imaging & Diagnostic Procedures Fannin Tower - Houston Tx in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Carotid Artery Disease, Heart Disease and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.