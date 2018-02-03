Dr. Scott Sherron, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sherron is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Sherron, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Sherron, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Sherron works at
Locations
Imaging & Diagnostic Procedures Fannin Tower - Houston Tx6624 Fannin St, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 795-5014
One Fannin - Woman's Hospital Location7400 Fannin St # 940, Houston, TX 77054 Directions (713) 795-5014
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I am 27 yo and have seen numerous cardiologists most of whom have ignored my symptoms and basically patted my hand saying “you are just anxious”... In fact, I had a specific arrhythmia and only Dr. Sherron actually listened to me and determined that yes, I am anxious, but I also have SVT. The combination of medication for my SVT and the reassurance of someone listening and explaining the underlying condition as well as the parts that are related to anxiety has given me back my life.
About Dr. Scott Sherron, MD
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Kentucky College Med
- U Texas
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- University of Texas
- Interventional Cardiology
