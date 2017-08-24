Dr. Scott Stengel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stengel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Scott Stengel, MD
Overview
Dr. Scott Stengel, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Leesburg, FL. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS and is affiliated with Uf Health Leesburg Hospital.
Locations
Scott M. Stengel MD PA1112 W Dixie Ave, Leesburg, FL 34748 Directions (352) 728-5857
Hospital Affiliations
- Uf Health Leesburg Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Great pain management doctor. Listens to your problem and then tries to come up with the best solution for you. Office atmosphere is very peaceful and staff is very friendly.
About Dr. Scott Stengel, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1891870655
Education & Certifications
- COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS
- Anesthesiology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stengel has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stengel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Stengel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stengel.
