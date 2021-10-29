Overview of Dr. Sean Haloman, MD

Dr. Sean Haloman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Haloman works at Proliance Orthopedic Associates in Renton, WA with other offices in Covington, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.