Dr. Sean Haloman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Sean Haloman, MD
Dr. Sean Haloman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Renton, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO and is affiliated with Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Haloman's Office Locations
Proliance Orthopedic Associates4011 Talbot Rd S Ste 300, Renton, WA 98055 Directions (425) 656-5060
Proliance Orthopedic Associates -Covington27005 168th Pl SE # 201, Covington, WA 98042 Directions (253) 630-3660
Hospital Affiliations
- Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I had shoulder replacement surgery on my right side in April 2021. It had been rescheduled from 2020 because of my fears of Covid 19. Dr. Haloman has a wonderful bedside manner, and his staff were warm and comforting as well as professional. Because I have a medical condition called Hypermobility Spectrum Disorder, I was very concerned about the surgery and recovery. The surgery went well and my recovery was much easier than I had anticipated. I did my Physical Therapy and now six months later I have nearly all my range of motion that I had before arthritis. Because of my polyarthritis I know I will face additional surgery in the future. I hope Dr. Haloman is still practicing orthopedic surgery here because I would want him as my physician. I highly recommend Dr. Sean Haloman.
About Dr. Sean Haloman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Southern California Orthopedic Institute
- University Of Washington Medical Center
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
- University of Wyoming
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haloman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haloman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haloman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haloman has seen patients for Knee Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haloman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Haloman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haloman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haloman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haloman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.