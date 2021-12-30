Dr. Sean Haslam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haslam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sean Haslam, MD
Overview of Dr. Sean Haslam, MD
Dr. Sean Haslam, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Frisco, TX.
Dr. Haslam's Office Locations
Baylor Scott & White Orthopedic Associates of Dallas - Centennial4401 Coit Rd Ste 203, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (214) 705-2056
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial12505 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (469) 764-8000
Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Carrollton4343 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX 75010 Directions (469) 764-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Centennial
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have an elbow & knee injury that Dr Haslam has fixed for me. One required surgery & the other didn’t. He does an amazing job and has great ‘bedside manner’. I trust his judgement 100%. I wouldn’t go to anyone else for an orthopedic issue!
About Dr. Sean Haslam, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1518213263
Dr. Haslam has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haslam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haslam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haslam has seen patients for Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haslam on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Haslam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haslam.
