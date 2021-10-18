Dr. McFadden has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sean McFadden, DO
Overview of Dr. Sean McFadden, DO
Dr. Sean McFadden, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Parrish Medical Center.
Dr. McFadden's Office Locations
Atlas Orthopedics and Sports Medicine7975 Lake Underhill Rd Ste 330, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (407) 303-6366Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
AdventHealth East Orlando7727 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32822 Directions (407) 303-8110
Jewett Orthopedic Clinic3451 Technological Ave Ste 15, Orlando, FL 32817 Directions (407) 380-8705
Orlando Health1900 N Alafaya Trl Ste 900, Orlando, FL 32826 Directions (407) 380-8705
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Parrish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I had a total Right knee replacement by Dr. Mcfadden. He is excellent!!!! It's been 3 and a half months. I am back at work full time. No pain. No problems. Working out in gym 5 days a week. Treadmill and bike. Walking, etc. Best thing ever happened to me. Before seeing him I could not use my right leg at all, due to the horrible knee. I went in for surgery at 630am was home the same day by 130pm Next day was up and walking. He is kind considerate, caring. The absolute best and most knowledgeable Dr. I've ever had.
About Dr. Sean McFadden, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538101522
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McFadden accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McFadden has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McFadden has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McFadden on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McFadden speaks Spanish.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. McFadden. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McFadden.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McFadden, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McFadden appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.